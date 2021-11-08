The No. 23 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) will test their 25th-ranked pass offense against the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 8 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Nittany Lions are favored by only 1 point in the game. The over/under is set at 48 points for the game.

Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in four of nine games this season.

Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 15.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.

The 32.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52.4, 4.4 points above Saturday's total of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This year, the Nittany Lions rack up 11 more points per game (27) than the Wolverines give up (16).

Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16 points.

The Nittany Lions average 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines give up per matchup.

When Penn State churns out over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Nittany Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 13 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

In Michigan's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Wolverines won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Wolverines put up 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).

Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.7 points.

The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions give up (350.7).

In games that Michigan piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).

