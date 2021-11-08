Publish date:
Penn State vs. Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Penn State vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Penn State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in four of nine games this season.
- Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 15.2 points lower than the two team's combined 63.2 points per game average.
- The 32.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.3 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 52.4, 4.4 points above Saturday's total of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Wolverines have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 3.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 1 point or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- This year, the Nittany Lions rack up 11 more points per game (27) than the Wolverines give up (16).
- Penn State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 16 points.
- The Nittany Lions average 385.2 yards per game, 87.1 more yards than the 298.1 the Wolverines give up per matchup.
- When Penn State churns out over 298.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have 10 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 13 takeaways .
Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Michigan's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wolverines won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 1 point or more.
- Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines put up 36.2 points per game, 19.5 more than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.7).
- Michigan is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.7 points.
- The Wolverines average 100.7 more yards per game (451.4) than the Nittany Lions give up (350.7).
- In games that Michigan piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year the Wolverines have seven turnovers, nine fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Penn State
|Stats
|Michigan
27
Avg. Points Scored
36.2
16.7
Avg. Points Allowed
16
385.2
Avg. Total Yards
451.4
350.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.1
10
Giveaways
7
16
Takeaways
13