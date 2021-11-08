Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 75 points in four of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 55.6% of North Carolina's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 75.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.9, is 8.9 points above Thursday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 18.9 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than Thursday's total.
- The 75 over/under in this game is 7.8 points above the 67.2 average total in Tar Heels games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6 points or more.
- Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).
- Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 33.4 points.
- The Panthers collect 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (421.2).
- When Pittsburgh picks up over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.
North Carolina Stats and Trends
- In North Carolina's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- North Carolina's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Tar Heels average 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).
- North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
- The Tar Heels rack up 489.9 yards per game, 144.9 more yards than the 345.0 the Panthers allow.
- When North Carolina churns out more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|North Carolina
45.0
Avg. Points Scored
38.9
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
33.4
541.0
Avg. Total Yards
489.9
345.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
421.2
10
Giveaways
12
14
Takeaways
12