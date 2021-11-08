The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's first-ranked scoring offense, take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-4, 0-0 ACC) and their 11th-ranked scoring offense on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The Panthers are 6-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 75 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to put up more than 75 points in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 55.6% of North Carolina's games (5/9) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 75.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.9, is 8.9 points above Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 18.9 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 56.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than Thursday's total.

The 75 over/under in this game is 7.8 points above the 67.2 average total in Tar Heels games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Panthers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 6 points or more.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 77.8% of its opportunities this year (seven times over nine games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 11.6 more points per game (45.0) than the Tar Heels give up (33.4).

Pittsburgh is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team records more than 33.4 points.

The Panthers collect 119.8 more yards per game (541.0) than the Tar Heels give up per matchup (421.2).

When Pittsburgh picks up over 421.2 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two fewer than the Tar Heels have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Tar Heels average 16.2 more points per game (38.9) than the Panthers surrender (22.7).

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 489.9 yards per game, 144.9 more yards than the 345.0 the Panthers allow.

When North Carolina churns out more than 345.0 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats