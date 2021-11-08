Oddsmakers give the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) a good chance to keep their three-game winning streak alive, as they are favored by a touchdown in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-5) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Heinz Field. The game has a 39-point over/under.

Odds for Steelers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in five of seven games this season.

In 44.4% of Chicago's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 39.

The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Steelers average 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears surrender (24.4).

The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears give up per matchup (357.5).

When Pittsburgh totals over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Steelers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).

Bears stats and trends

Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers surrender (20.3).

Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Bears collect 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per contest (345.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).

Home and road insights

Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.

In four home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.

Steelers home games this season average 42.6 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (39).

Away from home, Chicago has only one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.

This season, in four away games, Chicago has hit the over once.

This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (39).

