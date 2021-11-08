Publish date:
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 9 Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Steelers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 39-point total in five of seven games this season.
- In 44.4% of Chicago's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 39.
- The two teams combine to average 34.3 points per game, 4.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 44.7 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.
- Steelers games this season feature an average total of 43.9 points, a number 4.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 44.3 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Steelers average 5.5 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Bears surrender (24.4).
- The Steelers rack up 27.1 fewer yards per game (330.4), than the Bears give up per matchup (357.5).
- When Pittsburgh totals over 357.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Steelers have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (8).
Bears stats and trends
- Against the spread, Chicago is 3-6-0 this season.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
- The Bears rack up 15.4 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the Steelers surrender (20.3).
- Chicago is 1-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
- The Bears collect 81.7 fewer yards per game (264.0) than the Steelers give up per contest (345.7).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 11 times this season, five more turnovers than the Steelers have forced (6).
Home and road insights
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this year.
- In four home games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over twice.
- Steelers home games this season average 42.6 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (39).
- Away from home, Chicago has only one win against the spread and is 1-3 overall.
- This season, in four away games, Chicago has hit the over once.
- This season, Bears away games average 46.1 points, 7.1 more than this contest's over/under (39).
