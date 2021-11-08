The San Diego State Aztecs (8-1, 0-0 MWC) will put their 10th-ranked scoring defense to the test against the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 MWC) and the No. 17 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Aztecs are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest. The point total is 46.5 for the contest.

Odds for San Diego State vs. Nevada

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

So far this season, 88.9% of Nevada's games (8/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's over/under is 18.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 5.5 points greater than the 41 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Aztecs and their opponents score an average of 43.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 46.5-point over/under for this game is 11.7 points below the 58.2 points per game average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State is 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Aztecs have been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Aztecs average 28.2 points per game, 3.9 more than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (24.3).

San Diego State is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Aztecs collect 328.8 yards per game, 56.6 fewer yards than the 385.4 the Wolf Pack allow per contest.

San Diego State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 385.4 yards.

This year, the Aztecs have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (19).

Nevada Stats and Trends

In Nevada's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Nevada's games this year have hit the over on six of nine set point totals (66.7%).

The Wolf Pack average 19.7 more points per game (36.4) than the Aztecs surrender (16.7).

When Nevada puts up more than 16.7 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 446.7 yards per game, 146.8 more yards than the 299.9 the Aztecs give up.

In games that Nevada picks up over 299.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year the Wolf Pack have eight turnovers, seven fewer than the Aztecs have takeaways (15).

Season Stats