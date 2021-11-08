The San Jose State Spartans (5-5, 0-0 MWC) are favored by 4 points when they play host to the Utah State Aggies (7-2, 0-0 MWC) in MWC action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at CEFCU Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 56.

Odds for San Jose State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

In 33.3% of Utah State's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 56.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points higher than the combined 53.2 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 5.8 points above the 50.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Spartans games this season is 51.8, 4.2 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 63.2 points, 7.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

In San Jose State's 10 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Spartans score 5.8 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Aggies give up (27.2).

When San Jose State puts up more than 27.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans average 360.9 yards per game, 64.3 fewer yards than the 425.2 the Aggies give up per outing.

San Jose State is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 425.2 yards.

The Spartans have turned the ball over 19 times this season, six more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (13).

Utah State Stats and Trends

Utah State has six wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 4 points or more (in four chances).

Utah State's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Aggies score 8.8 more points per game (31.8) than the Spartans surrender (23).

Utah State is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Aggies average 474.9 yards per game, 119 more yards than the 355.9 the Spartans allow.

Utah State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses over 355.9 yards.

The Aggies have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Spartans have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats