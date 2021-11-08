Publish date:
SMU vs. UCF College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for SMU vs. UCF
Over/Under Insights
- SMU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- UCF's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of nine chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 9.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
- SMU's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Mustangs rack up 40.1 points per game, 16.0 more than the Knights give up per matchup (24.1).
- SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.
- The Mustangs collect 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights give up per outing.
- When SMU churns out more than 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).
UCF Stats and Trends
- In UCF's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This year, the Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
- This year the Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).
- UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Knights average just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up per outing (413.8).
- When UCF churns out over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|UCF
40.1
Avg. Points Scored
32.4
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
24.1
484.0
Avg. Total Yards
404.6
413.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
352.6
14
Giveaways
13
12
Takeaways
16