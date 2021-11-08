The SMU Mustangs (7-2, 0-0 AAC) host the UCF Knights (6-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. UCF is a 7.5-point underdog. The point total for the contest is set at 59.5.

Odds for SMU vs. UCF

Over/Under Insights

SMU has combined with its opponents to put up more than 59.5 points in four of eight games this season.

UCF's games have gone over 59.5 points in five of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 72.5 points per game, 13.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 9.7 points above the 49.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 66.6 points, a number 7.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Knights have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

SMU's games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mustangs rack up 40.1 points per game, 16.0 more than the Knights give up per matchup (24.1).

SMU is 4-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 24.1 points.

The Mustangs collect 484.0 yards per game, 131.4 more yards than the 352.6 the Knights give up per outing.

When SMU churns out more than 352.6 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Mustangs have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Knights have takeaways (16).

UCF Stats and Trends

In UCF's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This year, the Knights are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This year the Knights average 6.7 more points per game (32.4) than the Mustangs allow (25.7).

UCF is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Knights average just 9.2 fewer yards per game (404.6) than the Mustangs give up per outing (413.8).

When UCF churns out over 413.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over one more time (13 total) than the Mustangs have forced a turnover (12) this season.

