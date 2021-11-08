Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points only twice this year.
- Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .
- The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).
- This year, the Aggies put up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (27).
- Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.
- The Aggies average 397.4 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 432.7 the Rebels give up per contest.
- In games that Texas A&M picks up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (17).
Ole Miss Stats and Trends
- In Ole Miss' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Rebels are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Ole Miss' games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This season the Rebels average 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).
- Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.
- The Rebels collect 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow per contest (317.8).
- When Ole Miss piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
- This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Ole Miss
28.6
Avg. Points Scored
37.8
14.7
Avg. Points Allowed
27
397.4
Avg. Total Yards
524.2
317.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
432.7
13
Giveaways
6
13
Takeaways
17