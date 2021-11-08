The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies (7-2, 0-0 SEC) will put their second-ranked scoring defense to the test against the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 16 scoring offense in college football, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Aggies are favored by only 2.5 points in the game. The total has been set at 55.5 points for this game.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points only twice this year.

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.4 points per game, 10.9 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.8 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 51.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 55.5 .

The 73.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 17.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more nine times and are 5-4 ATS in those contests.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in three out of 10 opportunities (30%).

This year, the Aggies put up just 1.6 more points per game (28.6) than the Rebels give up (27).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27 points.

The Aggies average 397.4 yards per game, 35.3 fewer yards than the 432.7 the Rebels give up per contest.

In games that Texas A&M picks up more than 432.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (17).

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

In Ole Miss' nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Rebels are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this season have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This season the Rebels average 23.1 more points per game (37.8) than the Aggies give up (14.7).

Ole Miss is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 14.7 points.

The Rebels collect 206.4 more yards per game (524.2) than the Aggies allow per contest (317.8).

When Ole Miss piles up over 317.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This season the Rebels have six turnovers, seven fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (13).

