Big 12 foes square off when the Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is favored by 29.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 is set in the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

So far this season, 37.5% of Kansas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 72.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.1 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60.2, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .

The 57.6 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).

When Texas scores more than 42.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns rack up 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks give up per outing.

In games that Texas totals over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this season Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 29.5 points or more (in two chances).

Kansas has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns surrender (29.8).

The Jayhawks average 306.3 yards per game, 132.3 fewer yards than the 438.6 the Longhorns give up.

The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats