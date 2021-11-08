Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 37.5% of Kansas' games (3/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 60.5.
- The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 9.6 less than the total in this contest.
- The 72.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 12.1 more than the 60.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Longhorns games this season is 60.2, 0.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 60.5 .
- The 57.6 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Texas Stats and Trends
- In Texas' nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the Longhorns put up 7.0 fewer points per game (35.8) than the Jayhawks allow (42.8).
- When Texas scores more than 42.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns rack up 420.7 yards per game, 61.5 fewer yards than the 482.2 the Jayhawks give up per outing.
- In games that Texas totals over 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- So far this season Kansas has one win against the spread.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 29.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Kansas has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns surrender (29.8).
- The Jayhawks average 306.3 yards per game, 132.3 fewer yards than the 438.6 the Longhorns give up.
- The Jayhawks have 10 giveaways this season, while the Longhorns have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8