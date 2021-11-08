Oddsmakers expect a tight game between Sun Belt rivals when the Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Georgia Southern is a 2.5-point underdogs. The game has a point total set at 53.5.

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

Saturday's total is 10.5 points higher than the combined 43 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 11.7 points fewer than the 65.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bobcats games this season is 57.6, 4.1 points above Saturday's total of 53.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 54.1 points, 0.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bobcats rack up 9.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Eagles allow (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 348.4 yards per game, 112.7 fewer yards than the 461.1 the Eagles give up per matchup.

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (6).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Eagles put up 20.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer than the Bobcats give up (33.4).

The Eagles rack up 359.6 yards per game, 65.2 fewer yards than the 424.8 the Bobcats give up.

In games that Georgia Southern totals over 424.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Season Stats