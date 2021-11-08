Publish date:
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of eight times.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Bowling Green's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 51.5.
- The two teams combine to score 54.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 52.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.1 more than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.1, 3.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 51.5.
- The 50.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- In Toledo's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Rockets score just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.6 points.
- The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (375.6).
- Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 375.6 yards.
- The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- In Bowling Green's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have an against the spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more this year.
- Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets surrender (22.0).
- When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Falcons average just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets give up per matchup (344.7).
- When Bowling Green churns out more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|Bowling Green
30.8
Avg. Points Scored
23.6
22.0
Avg. Points Allowed
30.6
411.9
Avg. Total Yards
333.7
344.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
375.6
5
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
14