November 8, 2021
Toledo vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

  • Toledo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of eight times.
  • So far this season, 44.4% of Bowling Green's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 51.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 54.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 52.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.1 more than the 51.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.1, 3.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 51.5.
  • The 50.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Toledo's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Rockets score just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).
  • Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.6 points.
  • The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (375.6).
  • Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 375.6 yards.
  • The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).
  Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.
  • In Bowling Green's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have an against the spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more this year.
  • Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets surrender (22.0).
  • When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Falcons average just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets give up per matchup (344.7).
  • When Bowling Green churns out more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.
  Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ToledoStatsBowling Green

30.8

Avg. Points Scored

23.6

22.0

Avg. Points Allowed

30.6

411.9

Avg. Total Yards

333.7

344.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

375.6

5

Giveaways

15

15

Takeaways

14