The Bowling Green Falcons (3-6, 0-0 MAC) are 9.5-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Toledo Rockets (4-5, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The over/under is 51.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Toledo vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Toledo's games this season have gone over 51.5 points three of eight times.

So far this season, 44.4% of Bowling Green's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Wednesday's total of 51.5.

The two teams combine to score 54.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 52.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 1.1 more than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 55.1, 3.6 points more than Wednesday's total of 51.5.

The 50.0 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

In Toledo's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Rockets have covered the spread once this season when favored by 9.5 points or more (in three chances).

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Rockets score just 0.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Falcons surrender (30.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 30.6 points.

The Rockets average 36.3 more yards per game (411.9) than the Falcons give up per matchup (375.6).

Toledo is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 375.6 yards.

The Rockets have turned the ball over five times this season, nine fewer than the Falcons have forced (14).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Toledo at SISportsbook.

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

In Bowling Green's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 9.5 points or more this year.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Falcons rack up just 1.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Rockets surrender (22.0).

When Bowling Green scores more than 22.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Falcons average just 11.0 fewer yards per game (333.7) than the Rockets give up per matchup (344.7).

When Bowling Green churns out more than 344.7 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Falcons have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rockets.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats