Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of eight games this season.
- Tulane's games have gone over 58 points in six of nine chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 6.9 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 10.5 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 56 points this season, two fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- Tulsa has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- This year, the Golden Hurricane average 14 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave allow (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane rack up just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (453.9).
- When Tulsa picks up over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (9).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- This year the Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.6).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.
- The Green Wave rack up 375.4 yards per game, only 19.9 fewer than the 395.3 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- In games that Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9