The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) visit the Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Yulman Stadium. Tulane is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 58 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in four of eight games this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 58 points in six of nine chances this season.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 10.5 points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Golden Hurricane games have an average total of 56 points this season, two fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

Tulsa has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Golden Hurricane have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

This year, the Golden Hurricane average 14 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave allow (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane rack up just 16.1 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Green Wave allow per matchup (453.9).

When Tulsa picks up over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Green Wave have forced (9).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Tulsa at SISportsbook.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Tulane's games this season have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

This year the Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.6).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 30.6 points.

The Green Wave rack up 375.4 yards per game, only 19.9 fewer than the 395.3 the Golden Hurricane allow.

In games that Tulane totals over 395.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over seven more times (20 total) than the Golden Hurricane have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats