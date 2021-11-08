The Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) are 15-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup with the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Rose Bowl. The point total is set at 58.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

UCLA's games this season have gone over 58 points six of nine times.

Colorado's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 6.7 points higher than the combined 51.3 PPG average of the two teams.

The 53.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.

The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 9.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Bruins have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Bruins score 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (25.7).

UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.

The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (408.8).

In games that UCLA picks up over 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 4-4-0 this year.

The Buffaloes have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Buffaloes put up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins give up (28.2).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.

This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).

Season Stats