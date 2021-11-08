Publish date:
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 58 points six of nine times.
- Colorado's games have gone over 58 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 6.7 points higher than the combined 51.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 53.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 58 over/under in this contest.
- The Bruins and their opponents have scored an average of 61.7 points per game in 2021, 3.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 9.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Bruins have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 15 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Bruins score 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes give up per matchup (25.7).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 25.7 points.
- The Bruins average only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes allow per contest (408.8).
- In games that UCLA picks up over 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Colorado is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Buffaloes have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 15 points or more.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the point total three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Buffaloes put up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins give up (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7