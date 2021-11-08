The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Arkansas State is a 3-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 67.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe and its opponents have gone over the current 67.5-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in four of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 19.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 79.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 11.8 more than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

Warhawks games have an average total of 54 points this season, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.5 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is one point fewer than this game's over/under.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Warhawks covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Warhawks average 21.9 points per game, 21.1 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per contest (43).

The Warhawks rack up 222.4 fewer yards per game (325.9) than the Red Wolves allow per outing (548.3).

The Warhawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Red Wolves have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UL Monroe at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Arkansas State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Red Wolves average 10.3 fewer points per game (26) than the Warhawks surrender (36.3).

When Arkansas State scores more than 36.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Red Wolves average 70.3 fewer yards per game (384.8) than the Warhawks allow (455.1).

When Arkansas State picks up over 455.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over 18 times, four more than the Warhawks' takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats