Oddsmakers project a tight game between Pac-12 foes when the USC Trojans (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the California Golden Bears (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at California Memorial Stadium. Cal is a 1.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 52.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for USC vs. Cal

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of Cal's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.5, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Trojans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

USC's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Trojans rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).

USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22.2 points.

The Trojans collect 78.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (362.4).

When USC totals over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Cal has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

The Golden Bears put up 22.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Trojans allow (28.9).

Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.9 points.

The Golden Bears average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).

In games that Cal totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats