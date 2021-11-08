Publish date:
USC vs. Cal College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for USC vs. Cal
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 44.4% of Cal's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 52.5 points per game, an amount equal to the total in this contest.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.4 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Trojans games this season is 57.5, 5.0 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The 49.9 PPG average total in Golden Bears games this season is 2.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Trojans have an ATS record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.
- USC's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Trojans rack up 7.4 more points per game (29.6) than the Golden Bears surrender (22.2).
- USC is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall this season when the team records more than 22.2 points.
- The Trojans collect 78.9 more yards per game (441.3) than the Golden Bears give up per matchup (362.4).
- When USC totals over 362.4 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 16 times, one more than the Golden Bears' takeaways (15).
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Cal has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- The Golden Bears put up 22.9 points per game, 6.0 fewer than the Trojans allow (28.9).
- Cal is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 28.9 points.
- The Golden Bears average just 6.0 fewer yards per game (390.6) than the Trojans allow per matchup (396.6).
- In games that Cal totals more than 396.6 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Golden Bears have six giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Cal
29.6
Avg. Points Scored
22.9
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
441.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.6
396.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
362.4
16
Giveaways
6
15
Takeaways
15