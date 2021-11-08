Oddsmakers massively favor the Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Arizona Stadium. Utah is favored by 24 points. The total is 54 points for this game.

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 2.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 54 total in this game is two points higher than the 52 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).

The Utes rack up 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).

When Utah scores more than 28.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Utes collect 434.7 yards per game, 78.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Wildcats allow per contest.

Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.1 yards.

This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats score 16 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Utes give up (23.2).

The Wildcats average 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.

When Arizona piles up over 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Season Stats