Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in six of eight games this season.
- Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 54 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 51.4 points per game, 2.6 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 2.2 points greater than the 51.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 52.4 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 54 total in this game is two points higher than the 52 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on six of eight set point totals (75%).
- The Utes rack up 6.8 more points per game (35.4) than the Wildcats allow (28.6).
- When Utah scores more than 28.6 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Utes collect 434.7 yards per game, 78.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Wildcats allow per contest.
- Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 356.1 yards.
- This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats score 16 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Utes give up (23.2).
- The Wildcats average 352.3 yards per game, just 4.7 more than the 347.6 the Utes give up.
- When Arizona piles up over 347.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over eight more times (20 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6