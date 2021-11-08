Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points just two times this season.
- North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 5.4 less than the total in this contest.
- The 54.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 62.3 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UTEP is 6-2-0 this season.
- So far this season, the Miners have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.
- UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Miners average 24.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Mean Green allow per matchup (31.4).
- The Miners collect just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7), than the Mean Green give up per outing (393.9).
- In games that UTEP totals over 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Mean Green have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.
- North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Mean Green average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Miners surrender.
- When North Texas puts up more than 23 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Mean Green collect 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).
- In games that North Texas amasses more than 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13