The UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) and the 23rd-ranked run defense will visit the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) and the 10th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Mean Green are just 1.5-point underdogs. The game has an over/under of 55.5 points.

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to put up more than 55.5 points just two times this season.

North Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.1 points per game, 5.4 less than the total in this contest.

The 54.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 62.3 PPG average total in Mean Green games this season is 6.8 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UTEP is 6-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Miners have been installed as favorites by a 1.5-point margin or more three times and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

UTEP's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Miners average 24.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer than the Mean Green allow per matchup (31.4).

The Miners collect just 2.2 fewer yards per game (391.7), than the Mean Green give up per outing (393.9).

In games that UTEP totals over 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 17 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (13).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Mean Green have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 1.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this season have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Mean Green average 25.4 points per game, comparable to the 23 the Miners surrender.

When North Texas puts up more than 23 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Mean Green collect 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).

In games that North Texas amasses more than 325.1 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats