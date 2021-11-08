Publish date:
UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of nine times.
- Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 5.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.5 over/under in this game is 5.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33.5 points or more.
- UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Roadrunners score 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles surrender per outing (30.2).
- UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.2 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (364.4).
- UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team totals over 364.4 yards.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (12).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has one win against the spread in nine games this year.
- This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33.5 points or more.
- Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year the Golden Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners give up (19.2).
- The Golden Eagles average 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (337.0).
- When Southern Miss piles up over 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Roadrunners' takeaways (17).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Southern Miss
39.9
Avg. Points Scored
13.7
19.2
Avg. Points Allowed
30.2
454.6
Avg. Total Yards
252.0
337.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
364.4
7
Giveaways
22
17
Takeaways
12