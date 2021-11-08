The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA) are 33.5-point underdogs in a road C-USA matchup with the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Alamodome. The game's point total is 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

UTSA's games this season have gone over 54.5 points five of nine times.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 0.9 points higher than the combined 53.6 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 5.1 points greater than the 49.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 59.7 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.5 over/under in this game is 5.4 points higher than the 49.1 average total in Golden Eagles games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played nine games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33.5 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Roadrunners score 39.9 points per game, 9.7 more than the Golden Eagles surrender per outing (30.2).

UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 30.2 points.

The Roadrunners rack up 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (364.4).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team totals over 364.4 yards.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have forced (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33.5 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year the Golden Eagles put up 5.5 fewer points per game (13.7) than the Roadrunners give up (19.2).

The Golden Eagles average 85.0 fewer yards per game (252.0) than the Roadrunners give up per outing (337.0).

When Southern Miss piles up over 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 22 times, five more than the Roadrunners' takeaways (17).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats