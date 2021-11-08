Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
BETTING
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) are 11-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is 48.5 in this game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.
  • In 77.8% of Duke's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 14.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Virginia Tech has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Hokies put up 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per contest (35.6).
  • The Hokies collect 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.
  • The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.
  • Duke has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Blue Devils average 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies allow (21.8).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
  • The Blue Devils collect 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies allow (375.9).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 375.9 yards.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Virginia TechStatsDuke

21.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

21.8

Avg. Points Allowed

35.6

337.1

Avg. Total Yards

445.0

375.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

490.7

9

Giveaways

17

11

Takeaways

13