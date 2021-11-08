The Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) are 11-point underdogs in a road ACC matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is 48.5 in this game.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 77.8% of Duke's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 14.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Virginia Tech has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Hokies put up 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per contest (35.6).

The Hokies collect 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.

The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Blue Devils average 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies allow (21.8).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Blue Devils collect 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies allow (375.9).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 375.9 yards.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).

