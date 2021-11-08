Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- In 77.8% of Duke's games this season (7/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 48.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.7, is 1.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 8.9 more than this contest's over/under.
- Hokies games this season feature an average total of 52.7 points, a number 4.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 14.0 more than the set total in this contest.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Virginia Tech has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- The Hokies put up 21.7 points per game, 13.9 fewer than the Blue Devils give up per contest (35.6).
- The Hokies collect 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.
- The Hokies have nine giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 13 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Blue Devils have been underdogs by 11 points or more three times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Duke's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Blue Devils average 25.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Hokies allow (21.8).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.
- The Blue Devils collect 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies allow (375.9).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 375.9 yards.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13