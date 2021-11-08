The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Truist Field against the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Both teams have dynamic passing games, with the Demon Deacons 11th in passing yards per game, and the Wolf Pack 23rd. A total of 66.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to put up more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

NC State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 75.8 points per game average.

The 43.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.8 fewer than the 66.5 total in this contest.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents score an average of 64.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.9 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Demon Deacons have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Demon Deacons rack up 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.0).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team records more than 16.0 points.

The Demon Deacons collect 187.4 more yards per game (508.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (321.4).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up more than 321.4 yards.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has played nine games, with six wins against the spread.

The Wolf Pack covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack score 3.4 more points per game (31.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (27.7).

NC State is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.7 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 21.2 fewer yards per game (414.7) than the Demon Deacons allow (435.9).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 435.9 yards.

The Wolf Pack have seven giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats