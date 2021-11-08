C-USA opponents square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 19 points. An over/under of 63 is set for the game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.

The 65.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 63 total in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.

The 63 over/under in this game is 12.2 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Hilltoppers average 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls allow per outing (35.9).

Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.9 points.

The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).

When Western Kentucky picks up over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 19 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls score 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers give up (29.4).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.

The Owls rack up 337 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.

In games that Rice amasses more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Owls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats