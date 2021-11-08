Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA opponents square off when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) visit the Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Western Kentucky is favored by 19 points. An over/under of 63 is set for the game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

  • Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
  • Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 65.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 63 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.
  • The 63 over/under in this game is 12.2 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.
  • Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19 points or more.
  • Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Hilltoppers average 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls allow per outing (35.9).
  • Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.9 points.
  • The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).
  • When Western Kentucky picks up over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
  • Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
  • This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 19 points or more.
  • Rice's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Owls score 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers give up (29.4).
  • Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
  • The Owls rack up 337 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
  • In games that Rice amasses more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Owls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats

Western KentuckyStatsRice

41.3

Avg. Points Scored

19.3

29.4

Avg. Points Allowed

35.9

513.4

Avg. Total Yards

337

422.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

415.1

9

Giveaways

15

17

Takeaways

11