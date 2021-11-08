Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have gone over the current 63-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 63 points in one game this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points higher than the combined 60.6 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 65.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 2.3 more than the 63 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 3.9 points above Saturday's over/under of 63.
- The 63 over/under in this game is 12.2 points higher than the 50.8 average total in Owls games this season.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- This season, the Hilltoppers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Hilltoppers average 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls allow per outing (35.9).
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 35.9 points.
- The Hilltoppers average 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls allow per contest (415.1).
- When Western Kentucky picks up over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This year, the Owls have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 19 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the point total six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Owls score 19.3 points per game, 10.1 fewer than the Hilltoppers give up (29.4).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.4 points.
- The Owls rack up 337 yards per game, 85.9 fewer yards than the 422.9 the Hilltoppers allow.
- In games that Rice amasses more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Owls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11