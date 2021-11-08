The Akron Zips (2-7, 0-0 MAC) are 26-point underdogs in a road MAC matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Waldo Stadium. The point total for the game is set at 62.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in four of nine games this season.

Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in three of nine games this season.

Tuesday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.9 more than the 62 over/under in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 60.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 62 over/under in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Zips games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

In Western Michigan's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Broncos average 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).

When Western Michigan scores more than 38.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Broncos rack up 434.7 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 445.3 the Zips give up per outing.

Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 445.3 yards.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Zips have forced (10).

Akron Stats and Trends

Akron has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 26 points or more.

Akron's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Zips put up 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos surrender (28.9).

When Akron puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Zips average 25.8 more yards per game (354.1) than the Broncos allow (328.3).

When Akron totals over 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.

