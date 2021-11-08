Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Akron College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Akron
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in four of nine games this season.
- Akron has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points in three of nine games this season.
- Tuesday's total is 12.5 points higher than the combined 49.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.9 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.9 more than the 62 over/under in this contest.
- Broncos games have an average total of 60.9 points this season, 1.1 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 62 over/under in this game is 7.3 points higher than the 54.7 average total in Zips games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- In Western Michigan's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Broncos average 8.9 fewer points per game (29.1) than the Zips allow (38.0).
- When Western Michigan scores more than 38.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Broncos rack up 434.7 yards per game, only 10.6 fewer than the 445.3 the Zips give up per outing.
- Western Michigan is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 445.3 yards.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one more turnover than the Zips have forced (10).
Akron Stats and Trends
- Akron has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Zips are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 26 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Zips put up 8.5 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Broncos surrender (28.9).
- When Akron puts up more than 28.9 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Zips average 25.8 more yards per game (354.1) than the Broncos allow (328.3).
- When Akron totals over 328.3 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
- The Zips have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (9) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Akron
29.1
Avg. Points Scored
20.4
28.9
Avg. Points Allowed
38.0
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
354.1
328.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
445.3
11
Giveaways
14
9
Takeaways
10