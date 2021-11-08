Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of nine games this season.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.
- These two squads surrender a combined 41.4 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 1.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 41.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 24 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats give up (26.0).
- When Wisconsin records more than 26.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers rack up 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats allow per matchup.
- Wisconsin is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 413.9 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats rack up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers allow (15.4).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 15.4 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 341.7 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 213.8 the Badgers allow.
- When Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Badgers have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26.0
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12