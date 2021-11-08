A pair of the nation's stingiest passing defenses meet when the No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's fifth-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 18 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Badgers are massive, 24-point favorites. The total is 41 points for this matchup.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of nine games this season.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 41.4 points per game, 0.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 1.7 points above Saturday's over/under of 41.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is 5.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Badgers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 24 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Badgers rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.2) than the Wildcats give up (26.0).

When Wisconsin records more than 26.0 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers rack up 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats allow per matchup.

Wisconsin is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team piles up over 413.9 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Northwestern's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats rack up just 2.8 more points per game (18.2) than the Badgers allow (15.4).

Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it scores more than 15.4 points.

The Wildcats rack up 341.7 yards per game, 127.9 more yards than the 213.8 the Badgers allow.

When Northwestern picks up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Badgers have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats