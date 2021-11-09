A pair of the nation's top passing defenses meet when the Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) take college football's 16th-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC), who have the No. 18 passing defense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Falcons are only 2.5-point favorites. The game has a point total set at 45.5.

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points only two times this year.

Colorado State's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 50.7, is 5.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Falcons games this season feature an average total of 46.1 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rams have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Air Force Stats and Trends

In Air Force's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Falcons have an against the spread record of 4-3 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Falcons score 5.2 more points per game (27.6) than the Rams allow (22.4).

When Air Force scores more than 22.4 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Falcons rack up 65.9 more yards per game (396.3) than the Rams give up per matchup (330.4).

When Air Force amasses over 330.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado State is 4-4-0 this year.

This year, the Rams have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Rams put up 23.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Falcons surrender (17.2).

Colorado State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Rams average 398.6 yards per game, 113.4 more yards than the 285.2 the Falcons give up.

When Colorado State picks up over 285.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats