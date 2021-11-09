The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1), who have college football's 13th-ranked passing offense, square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) and their 23rd-ranked passing attack on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Crimson Tide are double-digit, 51.5-point favorites. The over/under is 67.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama's games this season have gone over 67.5 points three of nine times.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 67.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 1.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.5 fewer than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

Crimson Tide games have an average total of 62.9 points this season, 4.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 67.5 over/under in this game is 8.5 points above the 59.0 average total in Aggies games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 51.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the point total four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Crimson Tide score 4.9 more points per game (43.0) than the Aggies surrender (38.1).

Alabama is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 38.1 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 472.6 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 463.0 the Aggies give up per contest.

In games that Alabama piles up over 463.0 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide have seven giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 15 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Alabama at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State is 6-3-0 against the spread this year.

New Mexico State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Aggies average 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide allow (19.9).

New Mexico State is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall when the team puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Aggies rack up 378.6 yards per game, 73.7 more yards than the 304.9 the Crimson Tide allow.

In games that New Mexico State churns out more than 304.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This year the Aggies have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats