Sun Belt rivals meet when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Appalachian State is favored by 22.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 is set for the game.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

So far this season, 44.4% of South Alabama's games (4/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 64.8 points per game, 10.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 9.1 points greater than the 45.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 58.0, 3.5 points more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Mountaineers put up 14.1 more points per game (36.2) than the Jaguars surrender (22.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 144.0 more yards per game (463.9) than the Jaguars allow per outing (319.9).

In games that Appalachian State churns out more than 319.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, five fewer than the Jaguars have forced (18).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

In South Alabama's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

South Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Jaguars rack up 28.6 points per game, 5.3 more than the Mountaineers give up (23.3).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Jaguars average 390.7 yards per game, 33.4 more yards than the 357.3 the Mountaineers give up.

When South Alabama amasses over 357.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

Season Stats