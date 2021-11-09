The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 14, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-5). The point total is 44.5.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.

The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cardinals have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per matchup (293.1).

In games that Arizona churns out over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

The Panthers score just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).

Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.2 points.

The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (321.0).

Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 321.0 yards.

The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

At home, as 9.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

Arizona has gone over the total once in four home games this season.

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, away from home.

This year, in four road games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

