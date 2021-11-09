Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) are 9.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, November 14, 2021 against the Carolina Panthers (4-5). The point total is 44.5.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona has combined with its opponents to score more than 44.5 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in two games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.3 points lower than the two team's combined 49.8 points per game average.
  • The 37.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.0 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Cardinals games this season is 49.9, 5.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 45.3 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.
  • In Arizona's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals have been favored by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 10.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Panthers allow (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals average 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per matchup (293.1).
  • In games that Arizona churns out over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 4-5-0 this year.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on only two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • The Panthers score just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals surrender (17.2).
  • Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.2 points.
  • The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (321.0).
  • Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up more than 321.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have 15 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 17 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • At home, as 9.5-point favorites or greater, the Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • Arizona has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, away from home.
  • This year, in four road games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 46.1 points, 1.6 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

