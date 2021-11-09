The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are favored by 5.5 points when they go on the road to play the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) in Pac-12 action on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 44.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of eight times.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies allow per outing (19.7).

When Arizona State records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Sun Devils collect 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per outing (336.2).

When Arizona State picks up more than 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (14).

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Huskies average 22 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils give up.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.

The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow (329).

When Washington amasses over 329 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats