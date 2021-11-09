Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State's games this season have gone over 44 points seven of eight times.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in three of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 8.3 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.1 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 50.8 points, 6.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- The Sun Devils average 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies allow per outing (19.7).
- When Arizona State records more than 19.7 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Sun Devils collect 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per outing (336.2).
- When Arizona State picks up more than 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (14).
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has two wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).
- The Huskies average 22 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils give up.
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils allow (329).
- When Washington amasses over 329 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Sun Devils have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14