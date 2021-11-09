Publish date:
Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in four of nine games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
- The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
- The 59-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- In Arkansas' nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
- This year, the Razorbacks put up 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers allow (27.8).
- When Arkansas records more than 27.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Razorbacks average 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (397.3).
- Arkansas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 397.3 yards.
- This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- This year the Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).
- When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- The Tigers collect 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks give up.
- LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.2 yards.
- The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|LSU
32.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.7
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
27.8
457.2
Avg. Total Yards
372.6
351.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
397.3
7
Giveaways
10
10
Takeaways
12