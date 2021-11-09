The LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. The point total is 59 for the game.

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of 10 games (40%) this season.

LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in four of nine games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

The 59-point over/under for this game is 3.5 points below the 62.5 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

In Arkansas' nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Razorbacks put up 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers allow (27.8).

When Arkansas records more than 27.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Razorbacks average 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers allow per outing (397.3).

Arkansas is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals more than 397.3 yards.

This year, the Razorbacks have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Tigers have takeaways (12).

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks surrender (24.0).

When LSU puts up more than 24.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Tigers collect 372.6 yards per game, 21.4 more yards than the 351.2 the Razorbacks give up.

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team churns out over 351.2 yards.

The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.

Season Stats