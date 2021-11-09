The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road SEC matchup against the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game has an over/under of 50.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in five of nine games this season.

In 66.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.

The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Auburn Stats and Trends

In Auburn's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).

Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.

The Tigers collect 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (321.9).

When Auburn churns out more than 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Bulldogs rack up 8.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Tigers allow (19.8).

When Mississippi State records more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bulldogs collect 432.0 yards per game, 69.0 more yards than the 363.0 the Tigers allow.

Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 363.0 yards.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats