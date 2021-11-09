Publish date:
Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50 points in five of nine games this season.
- In 66.7% of Mississippi State's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.
- The two teams combine to average 59.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 55.2 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.9 PPG average total in Bulldogs games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- In Auburn's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Auburn has eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Tigers put up 6.0 more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs surrender (25.3).
- Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 25.3 points.
- The Tigers collect 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per contest (321.9).
- When Auburn churns out more than 321.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
- The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 8.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Tigers allow (19.8).
- When Mississippi State records more than 19.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Bulldogs collect 432.0 yards per game, 69.0 more yards than the 363.0 the Tigers allow.
- Mississippi State is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team churns out more than 363.0 yards.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28.0
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432.0
363.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12