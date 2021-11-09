The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-3, 0-0 MAC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium. A total of 62.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Ball State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Ball State and its opponents have combined for 62.5 points only two times this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 62.5 points in four of nine chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 56.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 61.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.1 fewer than the 62.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cardinals and their opponents score an average of 54.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than Wednesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 6.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ball State is 3-5-0 this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Ball State has eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 25.2 points per game, 8.6 fewer than the Huskies give up per outing (33.8).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 105.0 fewer yards per game (344.4), than the Huskies allow per outing (449.4).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, three more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (6).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Huskies are 3-2-1 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this year.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Huskies put up 31.7 points per game, 4.1 more than the Cardinals allow (27.6).

When Northern Illinois scores more than 27.6 points, it is 2-2-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies average 424.6 yards per game, 23.5 more yards than the 401.1 the Cardinals give up.

In games that Northern Illinois totals more than 401.1 yards, the team is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Huskies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats