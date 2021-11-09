The Miami Dolphins (2-7) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 11, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of eight games this season.

In 33.3% of Miami's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.

Thursday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.8 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Thursday's total of 46.5.

In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up just 0.7 more points per game (27.6) than the Dolphins surrender (26.9).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.

The Ravens collect 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (391.9).

When Baltimore churns out over 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Ravens have 10 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 13 takeaways.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Dolphins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Dolphins score 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).

Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.

The Dolphins average 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up per outing (374.3).

In games that Miami piles up over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.

This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).

Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has gone over the total once in three away games this year.

This season, Ravens away games average 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

