November 9, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (2-7) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Thursday, November 11, 2021 against the Baltimore Ravens (6-2). A 46.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • In 33.3% of Miami's games this season (3/9), the teams combined to score more than Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • Thursday's total is 1.7 points higher than the combined 44.8 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.8 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.2, 2.7 points above Thursday's total of 46.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Dolphins have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Baltimore is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens put up just 0.7 more points per game (27.6) than the Dolphins surrender (26.9).
  • Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.9 points.
  • The Ravens collect 36.0 more yards per game (427.9) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (391.9).
  • When Baltimore churns out over 391.9 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have 10 giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have 13 takeaways.
  • Miami is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • This year, the Dolphins are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • The Dolphins score 7.2 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Ravens surrender (24.4).
  • Miami is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.4 points.
  • The Dolphins average 76.9 fewer yards per game (297.4) than the Ravens give up per outing (374.3).
  • In games that Miami piles up over 374.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami has covered the spread twice at home, and is 1-3 overall there, this season.
  • This season, in four home games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins home games this season average 45.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • Away from home, Baltimore has just one win against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • Away from home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1) as 7.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total once in three away games this year.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 48.2 points, 1.7 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

