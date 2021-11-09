Publish date:
Boise State vs. Wyoming College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming
Over/Under Insights
- Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of nine games this season.
- Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Broncos games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Boise State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Boise State is 6-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.
- Boise State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Broncos put up 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).
- Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The Broncos average 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).
- Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 324.8 yards.
- This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Wyoming has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- Wyoming's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).
- This season the Cowboys average just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos surrender (20.9).
- Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.9 points.
- The Cowboys rack up 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos allow per contest (398.8).
- In games that Wyoming totals over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Boise State
|Stats
|Wyoming
30.4
Avg. Points Scored
23.0
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
398.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
324.8
11
Giveaways
15
20
Takeaways
11