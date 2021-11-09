Oddsmakers heavily favor the Boise State Broncos (5-4, 0-0 MWC) when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 0-0 MWC) on Friday, November 12, 2021 in a matchup between MWC rivals at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is favored by two touchdowns. The over/under is set at 48.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Wyoming

Over/Under Insights

Boise State and its opponents have gone over the current 48.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Wyoming's games have gone over 48.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 4.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 42.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Broncos games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 10.9 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 1.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Boise State is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Broncos put up 9.1 more points per game (30.4) than the Cowboys surrender (21.3).

Boise State is 6-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Broncos average 57.5 more yards per game (382.3) than the Cowboys allow per outing (324.8).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team churns out over 324.8 yards.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 11 times, while the Cowboys have forced 11.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has two wins against the spread in nine games this season.

Wyoming's games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

This season the Cowboys average just 2.1 more points per game (23.0) than the Broncos surrender (20.9).

Wyoming is 2-2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys rack up 50.8 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Broncos allow per contest (398.8).

In games that Wyoming totals over 398.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Cowboys have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (20).

Season Stats