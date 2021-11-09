AFC East rivals meet when the Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit the New York Jets (2-6) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 13 points. The point total is set at 47.5 for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of New York's games (4/8) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's total is 0.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 49.4 points per game in 2020, 1.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Bills have been favored by 13 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Bills rack up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per contest the Jets allow.

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.

The Bills average just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1) than the Jets give up per outing (408.1).

When Buffalo totals over 408.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bills have turned the ball over three more times (8 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

New York's games this year have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Jets rack up 3.2 more points per game (18.0) than the Bills surrender (14.8).

When New York puts up more than 14.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Jets collect 66.3 more yards per game (328.9) than the Bills allow (262.6).

When New York churns out more than 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 17 times, two fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this season, New York has gone over the total twice.

This season, Jets home games average 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, away from home.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) as 13-point favorites or more away from home.

Buffalo has gone over the total twice in five road games this year.

Bills away games this season average 51.6 total points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.