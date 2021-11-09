The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4, 0-0 MAC) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4, 0-0 MAC) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 in matchup between MAC rivals at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Kent State is a 2.5-point underdog. The game has a point total set at 75.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Kent State

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have scored at least 75 points or more only one time this season.

Kent State's games have gone over 75 points in three of nine chances this season.

Wednesday's over/under is 12.9 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 63.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chippewas and their opponents score an average of 57.5 points per game, 17.5 fewer than Wednesday's total.

The 75 total in this game is 8.9 points higher than the 66.1 average total in Golden Flashes games this season.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Chippewas have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Central Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Chippewas score 4.5 fewer points per game (30.4) than the Golden Flashes allow (34.9).

When Central Michigan records more than 34.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas average 52.5 fewer yards per game (442.8) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (495.3).

When Central Michigan piles up over 495.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have eight giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 20 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Golden Flashes have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more in four chances.

Kent State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Golden Flashes rack up 3.1 more points per game (31.7) than the Chippewas give up (28.6).

Kent State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 28.6 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 65.5 more yards per game (476.2) than the Chippewas allow per matchup (410.7).

In games that Kent State churns out more than 410.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes have five giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have nine takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats