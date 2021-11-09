Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.
- In 55.6% of South Florida's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 58.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 5.4 points above Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 8.8 points greater than the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 53.1, 4.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .
- The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-4-0 this year.
- The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- This year, the Bearcats score 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls allow (34.3).
- Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.3 points.
- The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0) than the Bulls give up per contest (484.4).
- Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 484.4 yards.
- The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, South Florida is 5-4-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.
- South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
- This season the Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).
- When South Florida records more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
- The Bulls rack up 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up (311.2).
- South Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team amasses more than 311.2 yards.
- The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|South Florida
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
24.8
14.9
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
360.6
311.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
484.4
13
Giveaways
15
24
Takeaways
13