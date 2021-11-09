The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats (9-0, 0-0 AAC) are 23.5-point favorites when they visit the South Florida Bulls (2-7, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has a point total set at 58.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 58-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

In 55.6% of South Florida's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.4, is 5.4 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points greater than the 49.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 53.1, 4.9 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 58 .

The 56.7 PPG average total in Bulls games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 5-4-0 this year.

The Bearcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 23.5 points or more (in four chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bearcats score 4.3 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulls allow (34.3).

Cincinnati is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 34.3 points.

The Bearcats collect 75.4 fewer yards per game (409.0) than the Bulls give up per contest (484.4).

Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 484.4 yards.

The Bearcats have 13 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bulls.

South Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 5-4-0 this season.

This season, the Bulls have won ATS in each of their two games as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

South Florida's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

This season the Bulls rack up 9.9 more points per game (24.8) than the Bearcats allow (14.9).

When South Florida records more than 14.9 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Bulls rack up 49.4 more yards per game (360.6) than the Bearcats give up (311.2).

South Florida is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when the team amasses more than 311.2 yards.

The Bulls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 24 takeaways .

Season Stats