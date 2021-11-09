Publish date:
Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson's games this season have gone over 50 points three of nine times.
- UConn's games have gone over 50 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 38.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 50-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have been favored by 40.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Clemson has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Tigers rack up 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).
- The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1), than the Huskies give up per outing (437.4).
- When Clemson picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- UConn has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Huskies average per game (16.2) than the Tigers give up (16.2).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.
- The Huskies collect 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers allow (333.4).
- This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10