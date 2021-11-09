The UConn Huskies (1-8) are massive 40.5-point underdogs on Saturday, November 13, 2021 against the Clemson Tigers (6-3). The over/under is set at 50.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson's games this season have gone over 50 points three of nine times.

UConn's games have gone over 50 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 38.4 points per game, 11.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 48.7 points per game, 1.3 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 50-point total for this game is 3.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Clemson has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have been favored by 40.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Clemson has gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Tigers rack up 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).

The Tigers rack up 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1), than the Huskies give up per outing (437.4).

When Clemson picks up over 437.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (10).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

UConn has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Huskies average per game (16.2) than the Tigers give up (16.2).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Huskies collect 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers allow (333.4).

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (11).

