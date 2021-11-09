The No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) are heavy, 10-point favorites at home at Brooks Stadium against the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Both squads have tough rushing attacks, with the Chanticleers ninth in rushing yards per game, and the Panthers 14th. The total has been set at 52.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina's games this season have gone over 52.5 points seven of eight times.

In 55.6% of Georgia State's games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

Saturday's over/under is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 46.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

The 56.4 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games when favored by 10 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This year, the Chanticleers score 13.5 more points per game (42.6) than the Panthers allow (29.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 497.2 yards per game, 73.5 more yards than the 423.7 the Panthers give up per matchup.

When Coastal Carolina churns out over 423.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have five turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Coastal Carolina at SISportsbook.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 6-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 10 points or more (in four chances).

Georgia State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Panthers average 23.1 points per game, 5.8 more than the Chanticleers allow (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 57.3 more yards per game (378.2) than the Chanticleers allow (320.9).

When Georgia State amasses more than 320.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats