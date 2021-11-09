College Basketball Begins, Plus Fantasy Waiver Wire and NBA Bets

(This is "Winners Club," Sports Illustrated's Fantasy and Betting newsletter, which you can get delivered to your inbox every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. Click here to subscribe.)

It’s officially basketball season! The NBA is in full swing and the NCAA Men’s Basketball season gets going Tuesday afternoon.

There’s a lot you need to know before the first game tips off at 3 p.m ET, so let’s dive into it.

College Basketball Begins

Some of the best teams in the country are in action Tuesday and, in fact, most teams around the country begin their NCAA Tournament quest Tuesday.

Take a look at the schedule—it’s dizzying.

The top teams that we keyed in on for betting purposes on the first day of the season play in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Champions Classic Betting Preview: Tuesday night brings a battle of the blue bloods. Michigan State takes on No. 3 Kansas, and No. 9 Duke faces No. 10 Kentucky. I compiled everything you need to know about these four teams and made picks for each game.

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Teams Ranked 1-358: Kevin Sweeney and Molly Geary meticulously ranked every Division I men’s basketball team. Prepare for the season by reading their comprehensive write-up on the favorites, the long shots and the schools you’ve probably never heard of.

Never-Too-Early Bracket Watch: Who’s making the Round of 64 in March? Sweeney has projections and seeds for every region.

Preseason Predictions: SI’s college basketball experts project the Final Four, national champion, National Player of the Year and more in their preseason roundtable.

It took a 40-yard, last-minute field goal from Chris Boswell for the Steelers to defeat the Bears on Monday night. Chicago erased a 14-point fourth quarter deficit and erupted for 21 points in the final frame, but it wasn’t enough. With the win, Pittsburgh moved into second place in the AFC North and the Bears dropped into third place in the NFC North following their fourth straight loss.

Who to Add on the Waiver Wire: This isn’t a terrible bye week, but you still need to scout the free agents in your league for possible pickups. Jen Piacenti helps prioritize those additions and allocate your FAAB to improve your roster for the playoff push.

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Bye Week Blues: The Bengals are on bye this week and Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon managers are down two top scorers at their respective positions. Thankfully, the other three teams that are off this week don’t offer much from a fantasy perspective. Craig Ellenport helps you navigate the Week 10 byes and replace the production you’re missing.

IDP Waiver Pickups: Saints and Titans players headline Matt De Lima’s weekly IDP waiver wire report.

NBA and Fantasy Basketball

There are three NBA games on the docket Tuesday night after a full slate of games Monday.

NBA SO/UP Picks and DFS Plays: The best way to start your Tuesday morning is with a little “SO/UP.” On Tuesday’s menu, we have Bucks vs. 76ers in the early slot and Trail Blazers vs. Clippers later on. SI writer Michael Shapiro joins me as this week’s guest picker.

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 Power Rankings: Remember the Warriors’ five-year run as the best team in basketball? Well, they’re once again at the top of the league and that’s with sharpshooter Klay Thompson still sidelined. The typically weak Eastern Conference is home to three of the top five teams. See our power rankings.

76ers‘ Embiid Out after Positive COVID-19 Test: Center Joel Embiid missed his first game due to COVID-19 protocols Monday night against the Knicks, and is out Tuesday against the Bucks. He’s expected to miss about 10 days.

Celtics’ Brown to Miss 1-2 Weeks: Guard Jaylen Brown has a right hamstring strain and Boston will be without one of its top players as it tries to overcome early-season struggles.

That’s all for today, folks. I’ll be back Thursday for the start of Week 10 of the NFL season.