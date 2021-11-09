The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 as a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

In Dallas' eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Cowboys average just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons give up (27.5).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.

The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per contest (360.5).

In games that Dallas churns out over 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).

Falcons stats and trends

Against the spread, Atlanta is 3-5-0 this year.

The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year the Falcons rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).

When Atlanta records more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (371.5).

When Atlanta piles up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.

At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.

In three of four games at home this season, Dallas has gone over the total.

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.

In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.

The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

