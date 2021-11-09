Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Atlanta Falcons (4-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 as a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is 54.5 in this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in three of eight games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 52 points per game, 2.5 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.0 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Dallas' eight games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • This year, the Cowboys average just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons give up (27.5).
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.5 points.
  • The Cowboys rack up 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per contest (360.5).
  • In games that Dallas churns out over 360.5 yards, the team is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (7).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Falcons.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta is 3-5-0 this year.
  • The Falcons have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year the Falcons rack up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).
  • When Atlanta records more than 24.0 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Falcons average 33.5 fewer yards per game (338.0) than the Cowboys allow per contest (371.5).
  • When Atlanta piles up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 14 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-1 against the spread, and 3-1 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 9.5-point favorites or greater.
  • In three of four games at home this season, Dallas has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).
  • Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-1 overall, in away games.
  • In three of four road games this season, Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Falcons away games this season is 47.4 points, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.