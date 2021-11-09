The Denver Broncos (5-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 44.5 points in six of nine chances this season.

Sunday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.

The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.

Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Broncos have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Denver's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles give up per matchup (24.2).

Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles allow per matchup (354.1).

In games that Denver churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).

Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Eagles put up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos give up (17.0).

Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.

The Eagles average 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.

When Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.

Broncos home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.

Philadelphia has hit the over in three of five road games this year.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

