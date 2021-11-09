Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (5-4) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6). The over/under is 44.5 in this matchup.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of nine games this season.
  • Philadelphia's games have gone over 44.5 points in six of nine chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 46 points per game average.
  • The 41.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.3 fewer than the 44.5 total in this contest.
  • Broncos games have an average total of 43.7 points this season, 0.8 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 49.8 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.
  • Denver has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Broncos have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles give up per matchup (24.2).
  • Denver is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
  • The Broncos rack up just 8.2 fewer yards per game (345.9) than the Eagles allow per matchup (354.1).
  • In games that Denver churns out more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Eagles' takeaways (8).
  • Philadelphia is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in six chances).
  • Philadelphia's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Eagles put up 25.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the Broncos give up (17.0).
  • Philadelphia is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall in games when it records more than 17.0 points.
  • The Eagles average 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.
  • When Philadelphia totals over 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Broncos have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • Broncos home games this season average 43.9 total points, 0.6 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 3-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in three of five road games this year.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

