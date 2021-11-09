The Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-3, 0-0 MAC) are 6-point favorites when they host the Ohio Bobcats (2-7, 0-0 MAC) in conference play on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. The game's over/under is 60.5.

Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio

Over/Under Insights

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in five of eight games this season.

Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 58.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

The 55.4 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

Eastern Michigan is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

This year, the Eagles put up 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.

The Eagles collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (439.4).

In games that Eastern Michigan totals over 439.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bobcats' takeaways (7).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Bobcats average 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles give up (27.6).

Ohio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.

The Bobcats average 58.2 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Eagles give up per contest (424.2).

When Ohio totals more than 424.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bobcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats