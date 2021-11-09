Publish date:
Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Eastern Michigan vs. Ohio
Over/Under Insights
- Eastern Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in five of eight games this season.
- Ohio and its opponents have combined to score more than 60.5 points in three of nine games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 2.9 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 58.9 points per game, 1.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Eagles games have an average total of 56.3 points this season, 4.2 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.
- The 55.4 PPG average total in Bobcats games this season is 5.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends
- Eastern Michigan is 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 6 points or more (in two chances).
- Eastern Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- This year, the Eagles put up 3.6 more points per game (34.9) than the Bobcats allow (31.3).
- Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.
- The Eagles collect 53.7 fewer yards per game (385.7) than the Bobcats give up per matchup (439.4).
- In games that Eastern Michigan totals over 439.4 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Eagles have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bobcats' takeaways (7).
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has played nine games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bobcats average 4.9 fewer points per game (22.7) than the Eagles give up (27.6).
- Ohio is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.
- The Bobcats average 58.2 fewer yards per game (366.0) than the Eagles give up per contest (424.2).
- When Ohio totals more than 424.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bobcats have 12 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Eastern Michigan
|Stats
|Ohio
34.9
Avg. Points Scored
22.7
27.6
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
385.7
Avg. Total Yards
366.0
424.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.4
11
Giveaways
12
13
Takeaways
7