The Old Dominion Monarchs (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) are 6.5-point underdogs in a home C-USA matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The over/under is 49.5 for the contest.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Old Dominion

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of nine games this season.

Old Dominion's games have gone over 49.5 points in six of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 2.0 points lower than the 51.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 2.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 49.5-point total for this game is 6.3 points below the 55.8 points per game average total in Monarchs games this season.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida Atlantic is 4-4-1 this season.

The Owls have been favored by 6.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-1-1 ATS in those contests.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the point total three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls score just 1.0 fewer point per game (28.3) than the Monarchs surrender (29.3).

When Florida Atlantic records more than 29.3 points, it is 3-0-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Owls collect 59.0 more yards per game (422.4) than the Monarchs allow per matchup (363.4).

When Florida Atlantic totals over 363.4 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Monarchs' takeaways (8).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Monarchs have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year the Monarchs put up 3.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Owls give up (22.2).

Old Dominion is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.2 points.

The Monarchs rack up 377.3 yards per game, only 10.7 fewer than the 388.0 the Owls give up.

When Old Dominion churns out over 388.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Monarchs have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Owls have forced (14).

Season Stats