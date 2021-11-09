The Fresno State Bulldogs (7-3, 0-0 MWC) are 24.5-point favorites when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6, 0-0 MWC) in a MWC matchup on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The total for this game has been set at 50.5 points.

Odds for Fresno State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in seven of 10 games this season.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.2, is 3.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.7 points above the 48.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 59.5, 9.0 points more than Saturday's total of 50.5.

The 50.5 total in this game is 3.3 points above the 47.2 average total in Lobos games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in three chances).

Fresno State has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs average 6.8 more points per game (32.9) than the Lobos surrender (26.1).

Fresno State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 26.1 points.

The Bulldogs collect 467.8 yards per game, 124.1 more yards than the 343.7 the Lobos allow per outing.

In games that Fresno State churns out more than 343.7 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 20 times, nine more than the Lobos' takeaways (11).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in nine games this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Lobos score 14.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer than the Bulldogs allow (22.7).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Lobos rack up 100.2 fewer yards per game (258.9) than the Bulldogs allow (359.1).

The Lobos have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats