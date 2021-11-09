Publish date:
Georgia vs. Tennessee College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of nine games this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 21.2 points greater than the 34.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .
- In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- In Georgia's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Bulldogs rack up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).
- Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.
- The Bulldogs average only 12 more yards per game (430), than the Volunteers give up per outing (418).
- When Georgia amasses over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-5-0 this season.
- The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.
- Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Volunteers put up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).
- When Tennessee records more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Volunteers average 457.6 yards per game, 225.2 more yards than the 232.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses over 232.4 yards.
- This year the Volunteers have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Tennessee
38.4
Avg. Points Scored
38.2
6.6
Avg. Points Allowed
28.2
430
Avg. Total Yards
457.6
232.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
418
11
Giveaways
9
13
Takeaways
11