A pair of the nation's best offenses meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0, 0-0 SEC) bring college football's 14th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers (5-4, 0-0 SEC), who have the No. 15 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 13, 2021. The Bulldogs are massive, 20.5-point favorites. The point total is 56 for the game.

Odds for Georgia vs. Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 56 points in seven of nine games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 20.6 points lower than the two team's combined 76.6 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 21.2 points greater than the 34.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.6, 6.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 56 .

In 2021, games involving the Volunteers have averaged a total of 62.6 points, 6.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

In Georgia's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 20.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Bulldogs rack up 10.2 more points per game (38.4) than the Volunteers surrender (28.2).

Georgia is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 28.2 points.

The Bulldogs average only 12 more yards per game (430), than the Volunteers give up per outing (418).

When Georgia amasses over 418 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have 11 giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have 11 takeaways .

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-5-0 this season.

The Volunteers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 20.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Volunteers put up 31.6 more points per game (38.2) than the Bulldogs surrender (6.6).

When Tennessee records more than 6.6 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Volunteers average 457.6 yards per game, 225.2 more yards than the 232.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Tennessee is 4-5 against the spread and 5-4 overall when the team amasses over 232.4 yards.

This year the Volunteers have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (13).

