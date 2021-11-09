The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-6, 0-0 ACC) host the Boston College Eagles (5-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in matchup between ACC rivals at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field. Boston College is a 2-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 53 points.

Odds for Georgia Tech vs. Boston College

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to put up more than 53 points in six of nine games this season.

Boston College has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Yellow Jackets games this season is 58.8, 5.8 points above Saturday's total of 53.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 53.4 points, 0.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have just one against the spread win in four games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

Georgia Tech's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 9.9 more points per game (28.7) than the Eagles allow (18.8).

Georgia Tech is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall this season when the team scores more than 18.8 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 75.2 more yards per game (409.0) than the Eagles allow per contest (333.8).

When Georgia Tech churns out over 333.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have 10 giveaways this season, while the Eagles have 14 takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

Boston College has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2 points or more (in five chances).

Boston College's games this year have hit the over two times in eight opportunities (25%).

This year the Eagles rack up 4.3 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Yellow Jackets allow (29.0).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.0 points.

The Eagles rack up 89.7 fewer yards per game (353.1) than the Yellow Jackets allow (442.8).

When Boston College totals over 442.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Yellow Jackets.

Season Stats