The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Green Bay Packers (7-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is set at 49.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points only twice this year.

Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Sunday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This season, the Packers have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Packers rack up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per matchup the Seahawks allow.

Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.

The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks give up per outing.

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Seahawks.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers give up (20.0).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.

The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers allow (321.2).

When Seattle amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 4-point favorites or greater.

This year, in three home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.

The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

In away games, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.

In four away games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.

This season, Seahawks away games average 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.