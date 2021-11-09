Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (3-5) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Green Bay Packers (7-2) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is set at 49.5.

Odds for Packers vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 49.5 points only twice this year.
  • Seattle's games have gone over 49.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 4.8 points higher than the combined 44.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 41.1 points per game, 8.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Packers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • The 48.9 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Green Bay has eight wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This season, the Packers have an against the spread record of 4-0 in their four games as a favorite of 4 points or more.
  • Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Packers rack up 22.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 per matchup the Seahawks allow.
  • Green Bay is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.1 points.
  • The Packers average 333.4 yards per game, 68.1 fewer yards than the 401.5 the Seahawks give up per outing.
  • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
  • Seattle is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Seahawks have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Seahawks rack up just 2.6 more points per game (22.6) than the Packers give up (20.0).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.0 points.
  • The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314.0) than the Packers allow (321.2).
  • When Seattle amasses more than 321.2 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • This year the Seahawks have four turnovers, 10 fewer than the Packers have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Green Bay is 3-0 against the spread, and 3-0 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Packers are 3-0 ATS as 4-point favorites or greater.
  • This year, in three home games, Green Bay has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Packers home games this season is 48.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • In away games, Seattle is 3-1 against the spread, and 2-2 overall.
  • In four away games this year, Seattle has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 49.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

