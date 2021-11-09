Publish date:
Hawaii vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
- UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-5-1 this year.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).
- This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).
- Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 30.2 fewer yards per game (400), than the Rebels allow per outing (430.2).
- In games that Hawaii picks up over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 more times (24 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (13) this season.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UNLV is 5-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Rebels score 20.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).
- The Rebels rack up 141 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (437.7).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over 15 times, six fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (21).
Season Stats
|Hawaii
|Stats
|UNLV
27.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.9
32.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.9
400
Avg. Total Yards
296.7
437.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
430.2
24
Giveaways
15
21
Takeaways
13