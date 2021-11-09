The UNLV Rebels (1-8, 0-0 MWC) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-6, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The total has been set at 57 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Hawaii vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have gone over the current 57-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

UNLV's games have gone over 57 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 8.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 9.1 points under the 66.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 62.2 points per game in 2021, 5.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.3 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 2.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 3-5-1 this year.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Hawaii's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Rainbow Warriors rack up 6.6 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Rebels allow (33.9).

Hawaii is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 33.9 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 30.2 fewer yards per game (400), than the Rebels allow per outing (430.2).

In games that Hawaii picks up over 430.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 more times (24 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook.

UNLV Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UNLV is 5-3-0 this year.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

UNLV's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Rebels score 20.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.2).

The Rebels rack up 141 fewer yards per game (296.7) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (437.7).

The Rebels have turned the ball over 15 times, six fewer times than the Rainbow Warriors have forced turnovers (21).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats