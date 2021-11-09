Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 17 Houston Cougars (8-1, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Temple Owls (3-6, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Lincoln Financial Field. Houston is favored by 24.5 points. The game has a point total of 53.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Temple's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cougars average just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.8 points.

The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0) than the Owls give up per matchup (390.2).

In games that Houston picks up over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread twice this season.

The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Owls rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.

The Owls average 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars allow.

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 300.7 yards.

This year the Owls have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (16).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats