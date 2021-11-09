Publish date:
Houston vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. Temple
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 53.5 points in six of nine games this season.
- Temple's games have gone over 53.5 points in four of eight chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.3, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.5 more than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Cougars and their opponents have scored an average of 55.4 points per game in 2021, 1.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.2 points, 0.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (six times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Cougars average just 2.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Owls surrender (36.8).
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 36.8 points.
- The Cougars average only 18.8 more yards per game (409.0) than the Owls give up per matchup (390.2).
- In games that Houston picks up over 390.2 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over eight times this season, three fewer than the Owls have forced (11).
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Owls have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 24.5 points or more.
- Temple's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).
- This season the Owls rack up 4.0 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Cougars allow (22.2).
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.2 points.
- The Owls average 304.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 300.7 the Cougars allow.
- Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 300.7 yards.
- This year the Owls have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|Temple
39.1
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.8
409.0
Avg. Total Yards
304.6
300.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
8
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
11