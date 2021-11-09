The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A total of 43.5 points has been set for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers

Over/Under Insights

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of nine games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Rutgers' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 12.7 points under the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Hoosiers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Hoosiers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Hoosiers score 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (24.9).

When Indiana puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers rack up 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (385.2).

Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.2 yards.

The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Indiana at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

Rutgers has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Rutgers has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Scarlet Knights rack up 21.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).

When Rutgers scores more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights rack up 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (383.0).

When Rutgers amasses over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats