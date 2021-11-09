Publish date:
Indiana vs. Rutgers College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Indiana vs. Rutgers
Over/Under Insights
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in five of nine games this season.
- So far this season, 50% of Rutgers' games (4/8) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 12.7 points under the 56.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The Hoosiers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 9.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 3.7 points below the 47.2 points per game average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- So far this year Indiana has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hoosiers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Indiana's games this year have gone over the point total in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hoosiers score 4.6 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Scarlet Knights surrender (24.9).
- When Indiana puts up more than 24.9 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers rack up 73.1 fewer yards per game (312.1) than the Scarlet Knights allow per contest (385.2).
- Indiana is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out over 385.2 yards.
- The Hoosiers have turned the ball over two more times (13 total) than the Scarlet Knights have forced a turnover (11) this season.
Rutgers Stats and Trends
- Rutgers has four wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Scarlet Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Rutgers has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 21.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer than the Hoosiers allow (31.3).
- When Rutgers scores more than 31.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights rack up 55.8 fewer yards per game (327.2) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (383.0).
- When Rutgers amasses over 383.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Hoosiers have forced (9).
Season Stats
|Indiana
|Stats
|Rutgers
20.3
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
24.9
312.1
Avg. Total Yards
327.2
383.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385.2
13
Giveaways
10
9
Takeaways
11