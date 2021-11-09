Oddsmakers heavily favor the Indianapolis Colts (4-5) when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is favored by 10 points. The total has been set at 47.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Jacksonville's games have gone over 47.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.7 points per game, 3.8 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.3 points fewer than the 49.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Colts games this season is 46.3, 1.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have always covered the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Colts rack up 27.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.1 per matchup the Jaguars give up.

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.1 points.

The Colts average just 4.4 fewer yards per game (371.0) than the Jaguars allow per contest (375.4).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 375.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Jaguars score 7.2 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Colts give up (23.7).

The Jaguars collect 34.3 fewer yards per game (332.9) than the Colts allow per outing (367.2).

When Jacksonville churns out more than 367.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 14 times, six fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (20).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 2-3 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.

The Colts are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 10-point favorites or more at home.

This season, Indianapolis has hit the over in three of five home games.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

Jacksonville is 0-3 overall, with only one win against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three away games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.